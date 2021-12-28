Kategorien
Allgemein

Verkäufer (m/w/d) gesucht

Die Kanalwurst in Königs Wusterhausen sucht ab sofort

Verkäufer (m/w/d)

in Teilzeit

 

Bei Interesse melden Sie sich telefonisch

0170-3219454

oder per Mail: v.plutz@web.de

 

Stellenanzeige auf Facebook

Die Kanalwurst
Am Aalfang 2
15711 Königs Wusterhausen